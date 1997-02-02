* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

European Premiere

Thursday 1st November 2018
[more details...]

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 2nd November 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2019
?
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 4 cinemas on Thursday 15th November 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 2nd December 2018.

Directed by:

Lasse Hallström and Joe Johnston

Written by:

E.T.A. Hoffmann, Ashleigh Powell and Tom McCarthy

Produced by:

Lindy Goldstein, Mark Gordon, Marc Weigert, Jeremy Johns and Alison Beckett

Starring:

Keira Knightley, Morgan Freeman, Helen Mirren, Mackenzie Foy, Matthew Macfadyen, Ellie Bamber, Miranda Hart, Richard E. Grant, Jack Whitehall and Omid Djalili

Genres:

Adventure, Family, Fantasy

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

A young girl is transported into a magical world of gingerbread soldiers and an army of mice.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when The Nutcracker and the Four Realms is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms Cast

Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley headshot

Date of Birth:

26 March 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Nutcracker and the Four RealmsColetteThe Aftermath

Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman headshot

Date of Birth:

1 June 1937

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Laddie: The Man Behind the MoviesJust Getting StartedThe Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren headshot

Date of Birth:

26 July 1945

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Mackenzie Foy

Mackenzie Foy headshot

Date of Birth:

10 November 2000

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2½" (1.59 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Matthew Macfadyen

Matthew Macfadyen headshot

Date of Birth:

17 October 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Current WarThe Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Ellie Bamber

Ellie Bamber headshot

Date of Birth:

2 February 1997

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Miranda Hart

Miranda Hart headshot

Date of Birth:

14 December 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Richard E. Grant

Richard E. Grant headshot

Date of Birth:

5 May 1957

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Can You Ever Forgive Me?The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Jack Whitehall

Jack Whitehall headshot

Date of Birth:

7 July 1988

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Omid Djalili

Omid Djalili headshot

Date of Birth:

30 September 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:51 15th October 2018