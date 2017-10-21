* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2018
?
Professor Marston and the Wonder Women poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Saturday 4th November 2017 - view the list.

Directed by:

Angela Robinson

Written by:

Angela Robinson

Produced by:

Terry Leonard and Amy Redford

Starring:

Luke Evans, Rebecca Hall, Connie Britton, JJ Feild, Bella Heathcote, Maggie Castle and Oliver Platt

Genre:

Biography

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Details the unconventional life of Dr. William Marston, the Harvard psychologist and inventor who helped invent the modern lie detector test and created Wonder Woman in 1941. Marston was in a polyamorous relationship with his wife Elizabeth, a psychologist and inventor in her own right, and Olive Byrne, a former student who became an academic. This relationship was key to the creation of Wonder Woman, as Elizabeth and Olive's feminist ideals were ingrained in the character from her creation. Marston died of skin cancer in 1947, but Elizabeth and Olive remained a couple and raised their and Marston's children together. The film is said to focus on how Marston dealt with the controversy surrounding Wonder Woman's creation.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Professor Marston and the Wonder Women is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Professor Marston and the Wonder Women.

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women Cast

Luke Evans

Luke Evans headshot

Date of Birth:

15 April 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women

Rebecca Hall

Rebecca Hall headshot

Date of Birth:

3 May 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Holmes and WatsonProfessor Marston and the Wonder WomenThe Dinner

Connie Britton

Connie Britton headshot

Date of Birth:

6 March 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women

JJ Feild

JJ Feild headshot

Date of Birth:

1 April 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women

Bella Heathcote

Bella Heathcote headshot

Date of Birth:

27 May 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women

Maggie Castle

Maggie Castle headshot

Date of Birth:

1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

StrongerProfessor Marston and the Wonder Women

Oliver Platt

Oliver Platt headshot

Date of Birth:

12 January 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3½" (1.92 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 17:46 21st October 2017