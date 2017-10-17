* × Change Settings

The Silence of the Lambs

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 3rd November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2018
?
The Silence of the Lambs poster
Contains strong violence, gore, sex references and very strong language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

In 13 cinemas on Sunday 12th November 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Tuesday 21st November 2017.

Directed by:

Jonathan Demme

Written by:

Thomas Harris and Ted Tally

Produced by:

Edward Saxon and Kenneth Utt

Starring:

Jodie Foster, Lawrence A. Bonney, Scott Glenn, Anthony Heald, Anthony Hopkins and Ted Levine

Genres:

Crime, Drama, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 58 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Promising FBI Academy student Clarice Starling is pulled from her training at the FBI Training Facility at Quantico, Virginia by Jack Crawford of the FBI's Behavioral Science Unit, who tasks her with presenting a VICAP questionnaire to the notorious Dr. Hannibal Lecter, a brilliant forensic psychiatrist and incarcerated cannibalistic serial murderer. After learning the assignment relates to the pursuit of vicious serial killer Buffalo Bill, Starling travels to the Baltimore State Hospital for the Criminally Insane and is led by Dr. Frederick Chilton to Hannibal Lecter, a sophisticated, cultured man restrained behind thick glass panels and windowless stone walls.

Reviews

The Silence of the Lambs Cast

Jodie Foster

Jodie Foster headshot

Date of Birth:

19 November 1962

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Silence of the Lambs

Lawrence A. Bonney

Lawrence A. Bonney headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Silence of the Lambs

Scott Glenn

Scott Glenn headshot

Date of Birth:

26 January 1939

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Silence of the Lambs

Anthony Heald

Anthony Heald headshot

Date of Birth:

25 August 1944

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Silence of the Lambs

Anthony Hopkins

Anthony Hopkins headshot

Date of Birth:

31 December 1937

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Thor: RagnarokThe Silence of the Lambs

Ted Levine

Ted Levine headshot

Date of Birth:

29 May 1957

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jurassic World: Fallen KingdomThe Silence of the Lambs

Last update was at 21:25 17th October 2017