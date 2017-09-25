* × Change Settings

6 Below: Miracle on the Mountain

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 13th October 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2018
6 Below: Miracle on the Mountain poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Scott Waugh

Written by:

Madison Turner, Davin Seay and Eric LeMarque

Produced by:

Simon Swart, Tucker Tooley and Scott Waugh

Starring:

Josh Hartnett, Mira Sorvino, Sarah Dumont, Kale Culley, Jason Cottle and Austin R. Grant

Genres:

Drama, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

An adrenaline seeking snowboarder gets lost in a massive winter storm in the back country of the High Sierras where he is pushed to the limits of human endurance and forced to battle his own personal demons as he fights for survival.

Reviews

6 Below: Miracle on the Mountain Cast

Josh Hartnett

Josh Hartnett headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3" (1.91 m)

Mira Sorvino

Mira Sorvino headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Sarah Dumont

Sarah Dumont headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Kale Culley

Kale Culley headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

4' 7" (1.4 m)

Jason Cottle

Jason Cottle headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Austin R. Grant

Austin R. Grant headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Last update was at 07:27 25th September 2017