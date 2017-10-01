* × Change Settings

I Am Not a Witch

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 20th October 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2018
I Am Not a Witch poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Wednesday 18th October 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 4 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Rungano Nyoni

Written by:

Rungano Nyoni

Produced by:

Juliette Grandmont, Titus Kreyenberg and Emily Morgan

Starring:

Gloria Huwiler, Chileshe Kalimamukwento, Travers Merrill, Ritah Mubanga, Dyna Mufuni and Maggie Mulubwa

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Following a banal incident in her local village, 8-year old girl Shula is accused of witchcraft. After a short trial she is found guilty, taken into state custody and exiled to a witch camp in the middle of a desert. At the camp she takes part in an initiation ceremony where she is shown the rules surrounding her new life as a witch. Like the other residents, Shula is tied to a ribbon which is attached to a coil that perches in a large tree. She is told that should she ever cut the ribbon, she'll be cursed and transformed into a goat.

