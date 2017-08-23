* × Change Settings

Thomas & Friends: Sodor's Legend of the Lost Treasure

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 25th August 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2017-February 2018
new Thomas & Friends: Sodor's Legend of the Lost Treasure poster
Contains very mild scary scenes. Suitable for all ages.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 3 cinemas on Friday 25th August 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 31st August 2017.

Directed by:

David Stoten

Written by:

Andrew Brenner, Wilbert Awdry and Britt Allcroft

Starring:

Mark Moraghan, John Hurt, Eddie Redmayne, Olivia Colman, Jamie Campbell Bower and John Hasler

Genres:

Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 3 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Shiver me timbers. Surprises await Thomas and his friends as they dig up their most daring adventure yet. Unearthing an old pirate ship, Thomas is on the hunt for Sodor's lost treasure. When Thomas rocks the boat with some new friends, trouble soon rushes in. Will Thomas track down the treasure in time, or will Sailor John set sail with it? Join Thomas and Friends in this explosive movie adventure.

Reviews

Thomas & Friends: Sodor's Legend of the Lost Treasure Cast

Mark Moraghan

Mark Moraghan headshot

Date of Birth:

1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Thomas & Friends: Journey Beyond SodorThomas & Friends: Sodor's Legend of the Lost Treasure

John Hurt

John Hurt headshot

Date of Birth:

22 January 1940

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Thomas & Friends: Sodor's Legend of the Lost Treasure

Eddie Redmayne

Eddie Redmayne headshot

Date of Birth:

6 January 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0½" (1.84 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Thomas & Friends: Sodor's Legend of the Lost TreasureEarly ManFantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2

Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Thomas & Friends: Sodor's Legend of the Lost Treasure

Jamie Campbell Bower

Jamie Campbell Bower headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Thomas & Friends: Sodor's Legend of the Lost Treasure

John Hasler

John Hasler headshot

Date of Birth:

21 April 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Thomas & Friends: Journey Beyond SodorThomas & Friends: Sodor's Legend of the Lost Treasure

Recommendations

Last update was at 06:38 23rd August 2017