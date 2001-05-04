* × Change Settings

Rudolf the Black Cat Rudorufu to ippai attena

Release Date

Friday 25th August 2017
Directed by:

Motonori Sakakibara and Kunihiko Yuyama

Written by:

Hiroshi Saitô, Hanmo Sugiura and Yôichi Katô

Produced by:

Megumi Hoshino, Takuya Itô, Naoki Iwasa, Daisuke Kadoya and Misako Saka

Starring:

Sandayû Dokumamushi, Arata Furuta, Mao Inoue, Nana Mizuki, Rio Sasaki and Ryôhei Suzuki

Genres:

Adventure, Animation, Comedy

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Rudolf, a black stray cat, is suddenly separated from his beloved master. He unexpectedly wakes up in a long-distance truck that takes him to metropolis Tokyo. There, he meets Ippai-attena, a big boss cat feared by everyone in town. Unable to return home, Rudolf starts a life as a stray with Ippai-attena, but Ippai-attena isn't all that he seems to be.

Reviews

Rudolf the Black Cat Cast

Sandayû Dokumamushi

Sandayû Dokumamushi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rudolf the Black Cat

Arata Furuta

Arata Furuta headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Napping PrincessRudolf the Black Cat

Mao Inoue

Mao Inoue headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2¼" (1.58 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rudolf the Black Cat

Nana Mizuki

Nana Mizuki headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 0¼" (1.53 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rudolf the Black Cat

Rio Sasaki

Rio Sasaki headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rudolf the Black Cat

Ryôhei Suzuki

Ryôhei Suzuki headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1¼" (1.86 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rudolf the Black Cat

