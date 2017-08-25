* × Change Settings

Arjun Reddy

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 25th August 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2017-February 2018
new Arjun Reddy poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Monday 28th August 2017.

Directed by:

Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Written by:

Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Produced by:

Pranay Reddy Vanga

Starring:

Vijay Deverakonda, Shalini Pandey, Kanchana, Sanjay Swaroop, Kamal Kamaraju and Gopinath Bhat

Language:

Telugu

Runtime:

2 hours 55 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

Arjun Reddy Cast

Vijay Deverakonda

Shalini Pandey

Kanchana

Sanjay Swaroop

Kamal Kamaraju

Gopinath Bhat

