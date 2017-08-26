* × Change Settings

All that Passes By Through a Window That Doesn't Open

DocHouse Release Date

Sunday 27th August 2017
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Directed by:

Martin Dicicco

Written by:

Martin Dicicco and Iva Radivojevic

Produced by:

Martin Dicicco and Kakha Macharashvili

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Azerbaijani

Runtime:

1 hour 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Caucasus. While labourers from Azerbaijan are working on the construction of a new high-speed train line intended to bring glory to future generations, in Armenia, a station master has been awaiting, idle, the return of the trains for 20 years beyond a closed border, in an abandoned depot. In a landscape whose light and colours are reminiscent of the atmosphere of a Western, the men at work are filmed in a suspended time frame, struggling with their economic needs and their dreams for a better future. Their harsh daily routine, filmed with a certain thoughtfulness, subtly reveals what makes it possible: moments of complicity. With wonderful sequences and an original narrative structure - fragments of magic appear through the editing (of images and sound) - All That Passes by Through a Window That Doesn't Open seizes the history and the present of a world crossroads.

Reviews

Recommendations

