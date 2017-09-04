* × Change Settings

Our Last Tango Un tango más

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 22nd September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2017-March 2018
Directed by:

German Kral

Written by:

German Kral and Daniel Speck

Produced by:

Josef Brandmaier, Nils Dünker, Dieter Horres, German Kral, Jutta Krug and Lothar Mattner

Starring:

Melina Brutman, Johana Copes, Juan Carlos Copes, Leonardo Cuello, Alejandra Gutty and Juan Malizia

Genres:

Documentary, Musical

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Our Last Tango is a story of love between the two most famous dancers in tango's history. And the story of their tremendous love of tango. María Nieves Rego (81) and Juan Carlos Copes (84) met when they were 14 and 17, and they danced together for nearly fifty years. In all those years they loved and hated each other and went through several painful separations, but always got back together. Now, Juan and María are willing to open up about their love, their hatred, and their passion. In Our Last Tango Juan and María tell their story to a group of young tango dancers and choreographers from Buenos Aires, who transform the most beautiful, moving and dramatic moments of Juan and Maria's lives into incredible tango-choreographies. These beautifully-shot choreographies compliment the soul-searching interviews and documentary moments of the film to make this an unforgettable journey into the heart of the tango.

