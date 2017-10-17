* × Change Settings

The Shining

8.4 / 674268 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 31st October 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2018
?
The Shining poster
Contains strong violence and strong language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:re-release

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 27th October 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 23rd November 2017.

Official Site:

www.warnerbros.com

Directed by:

Stanley Kubrick

Written by:

Stephen King, Stanley Kubrick and Diane Johnson

Produced by:

Stanley Kubrick

Starring:

Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Danny Lloyd, Scatman Crothers, Barry Nelson and Philip Stone

Genres:

Drama, Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 55 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Signing a contract, Jack Torrance, a normal writer and former teacher agrees to take care of a hotel which has a long, violent past that puts everyone in the hotel in a nervous situation. While Jack slowly gets more violent and angry of his life, his son, Danny, tries to use a special talent, the "Shining", to inform the people outside about whatever that is going on in the hotel.

Reviews

The Shining Cast

Jack Nicholson

Jack Nicholson headshot

Date of Birth:

22 April 1937

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¾" (1.77 m)

Shelley Duvall

Shelley Duvall headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Danny Lloyd

Danny Lloyd headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Scatman Crothers

Scatman Crothers headshot

Date of Birth:

23 May 1910

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Barry Nelson

Barry Nelson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11½" (1.82 m)

Philip Stone

Philip Stone headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recommendations

Last update was at 21:25 17th October 2017