Duck Duck Goose

8.0 / 29 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 30th March 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2018
?
Duck Duck Goose poster
Contains mild threat and rude humour. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 32 cinemas today - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 353 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Christopher Jenkins

Written by:

Rob Muir, Christopher Jenkins, Tegan West and Scott Atkinson

Produced by:

Penney Finkelman Cox and Sandra Rabins

Starring:

Jim Gaffigan, Zendaya, Lance Lim, Stephen Fry, Craig Ferguson and Jennifer Grey

Genres:

Animation, Comedy, Family

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 31 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Peng is a freewheeling bachelor goose who'd rather do anything than practice for the upcoming migration. He thinks he's better than everyone else and spends his time attempting crazy stunts at even crazier speeds. In one such stunt, Peng flies too near the ground, hits a flock of ducklings and separates brother and sister, Chao and Chi, from the rest. In this unlikely meeting, Peng will begin a journey that will break his wing and nearly break his heart as he grows to understand the power of unconditional love in the form of two ducklings, who likewise grow to see him as the best father they could ever have.

Reviews

Duck Duck Goose Cast

Jim Gaffigan

Jim Gaffigan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Duck Duck Goose

Zendaya

Zendaya headshot

Date of Birth:

1 September 1996

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

SmallfootDuck Duck GooseSpiderman: Homecoming 2

Lance Lim

Lance Lim headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Duck Duck Goose

Stephen Fry

Stephen Fry headshot

Date of Birth:

24 August 1957

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4½" (1.94 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Duck Duck Goose

Craig Ferguson

Craig Ferguson headshot

Date of Birth:

17 May 1962

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

How to Train Your Dragon 3Duck Duck Goose

Jennifer Grey

Jennifer Grey headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Duck Duck Goose

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:01 29th March 2018