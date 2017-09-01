Movie Synopsis:

Stingray Sisters is a dramatic real-life documentary set in a remote Indigenous community. For the first time, this eye-opening film will give audiences unparalleled access to life in an Australian Indigenous community, through the lens of three contemporary sisters. Noni, Alice and Grace are navigating their twenties while moving, as they always have, between two cultures and two homes. Facing constant challenges that most of us will never know, join the Eather sisters and their extended family as they prepare to take on their biggest battle yet.