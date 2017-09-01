* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Stingray Sisters

I Will Tell Festival Release Date

Wednesday 6th September 2017
new Stingray Sisters poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At I Will Tell Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Katrina Channells

Produced by:

Bridget O'Shea

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 16 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Stingray Sisters is a dramatic real-life documentary set in a remote Indigenous community. For the first time, this eye-opening film will give audiences unparalleled access to life in an Australian Indigenous community, through the lens of three contemporary sisters. Noni, Alice and Grace are navigating their twenties while moving, as they always have, between two cultures and two homes. Facing constant challenges that most of us will never know, join the Eather sisters and their extended family as they prepare to take on their biggest battle yet.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Stingray Sisters.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:56 1st September 2017