Movie Synopsis:

We call those who suffer from the melancholy of eternity, eternals. Convinced that death cannot triumph over their lives, they believe that they are doomed to wander in anticipation of the day when they will be freed from their existence. This film is a story of wandering and fleeing, on the borders of Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian enclave in Azerbaijan. Inhabited by the ghosts of genocide and by the war that has raged there for over twenty years, the characters who pass through this film carry within themselves the melancholy of the eternals.