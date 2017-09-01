* × Change Settings

The Eternals

Open City Documentary Festival Release Date

Wednesday 6th September 2017
new The Eternals poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

At Open City Documentary Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Pierre-Yves Vandeweerd

Written by:

Pierre-Yves Vandeweerd

Produced by:

Daniel Devalck

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Armenian

Runtime:

1 hour 15 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

We call those who suffer from the melancholy of eternity, eternals. Convinced that death cannot triumph over their lives, they believe that they are doomed to wander in anticipation of the day when they will be freed from their existence. This film is a story of wandering and fleeing, on the borders of Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian enclave in Azerbaijan. Inhabited by the ghosts of genocide and by the war that has raged there for over twenty years, the characters who pass through this film carry within themselves the melancholy of the eternals.

Last update was at 06:56 1st September 2017