Memory Exercises Ejercicios de memoria

Open City Documentary Festival Release Date

Wednesday 6th September 2017
new Memory Exercises poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

At Open City Documentary Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Paz Encina

Starring:

Elba Elisa Benítez de Goiburú, Hebe Duarte, Patricia Goiburú Benitez, Rogelio Goiburú Benitez and Rolando Goiburú Benitez

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Agustín Goiburú was one of the strongest and most radical dissidents under the long-lasting, right-wing dictatorship of Alfredo Stroessner in Paraguay. He went into exile in neighbouring Argentina and was 'disappeared' from his home near the Parana River, the border between the two countries, in 1976. The river plays a major role in Paz Encina's haunting film, an imaginative tribute to Goiburú's life, in which she deftly combines footage of furnished but empty rooms resembling still lifes, archival materials and the memories of Goiburú's children retold through the words and imagery of an even younger generation. This juxtaposition of generational voices and of fact and fiction evokes the lost lives of political opponents creating a wider examination of the impact the regime's terror had on the population at the time, repercussions of which still echo in the present day.

Reviews

Memory Exercises Cast

Elba Elisa Benítez de Goiburú

Elba Elisa Benítez de Goiburú headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Memory Exercises

Hebe Duarte

Hebe Duarte headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Memory Exercises

Patricia Goiburú Benitez

Patricia Goiburú Benitez headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Memory Exercises

Rogelio Goiburú Benitez

Rogelio Goiburú Benitez headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Memory Exercises

Rolando Goiburú Benitez

Rolando Goiburú Benitez headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Memory Exercises

Recommendations

Last update was at 06:56 1st September 2017