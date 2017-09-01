* × Change Settings

Donkeyote

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 8th September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2017-March 2018
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Friday 8th September 2017

Directed by:

Chico Pereira

Written by:

Gabriel Molera, Chico Pereira and Manuel Pereira

Produced by:

Sonja Henrici, Chico Pereira and Ingmar Trost

Starring:

Paca Molera Pereira, Mamen Gómez Heredia and Manuel Molera Aparicio

Genres:

Documentary, Family, Western

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Manolo and his donkey Gorrión plan a journey to the West.

Donkeyote Cast

Paca Molera Pereira

Mamen Gómez Heredia

Manuel Molera Aparicio

