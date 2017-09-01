Movie Synopsis:

Layla is ten years old, and about to meet her new family. She just doesn't know it yet. An act of kindness met with deception leads to Layla's abduction and descent into a life of sex slavery hidden in an ordinary neighborhood. It could even be yours. I Am Still Here takes us inside Layla's new world, showing what really happens to these children after the first 48 hours, and why it's so difficult to combat the fastest-growing illegal enterprise in the world: the child sex slave industry.