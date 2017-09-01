* × Change Settings

I Am Still Here

I Will Tell Festival Release Date

Friday 8th September 2017
new I Am Still Here poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At I Will Tell Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Mischa Marcus

Written by:

Mischa Marcus

Produced by:

Christian Beabes, Stephanie Bell, Katherine Botts, Andrew Haines, Mischa Marcus and Stephan Zielinski

Starring:

Ciara Jiana, Aliyah Conley, Johnny Rey Diaz, Kurry Damon, Erika Ringor and Michaela Escarcega

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 44 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Layla is ten years old, and about to meet her new family. She just doesn't know it yet. An act of kindness met with deception leads to Layla's abduction and descent into a life of sex slavery hidden in an ordinary neighborhood. It could even be yours. I Am Still Here takes us inside Layla's new world, showing what really happens to these children after the first 48 hours, and why it's so difficult to combat the fastest-growing illegal enterprise in the world: the child sex slave industry.

I Am Still Here Cast

Ciara Jiana

Ciara Jiana headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

I Am Still Here

Aliyah Conley

Aliyah Conley headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

I Am Still Here

Johnny Rey Diaz

Johnny Rey Diaz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

I Am Still Here

Kurry Damon

Kurry Damon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

I Am Still Here

Erika Ringor

Erika Ringor headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

I Am Still Here

Michaela Escarcega

Michaela Escarcega headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

I Am Still Here

Last update was at 06:56 1st September 2017