* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Craigslist Allstars

Open City Documentary Festival Release Date

Saturday 9th September 2017
new Craigslist Allstars poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Open City Documentary Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Samira Elagoz

Genres:

Documentary, Drama

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 5 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

By posting an open casting-call on Craigslist, an internationally active internet network, Finnish performance artist Samira Elagoz arranges a series of one-on-one meetings with a wide variety of men in three cities across the world in an attempt to explore how the camera influences intimacy between two strangers: The documentarian and the subject. A magician, a lonely plumber and a soft-core porn director are some of the characters that Elagoz meets on her journey from Amsterdam to Tokyo. Every encounter is real and unscripted, and takes place entirely on her own terms. Drawing on a background in performance, Elagoz weaves her own presence in and out to become part of the narrative.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Craigslist Allstars.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:56 1st September 2017