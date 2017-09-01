Craigslist Allstars

Movie Synopsis:

By posting an open casting-call on Craigslist, an internationally active internet network, Finnish performance artist Samira Elagoz arranges a series of one-on-one meetings with a wide variety of men in three cities across the world in an attempt to explore how the camera influences intimacy between two strangers: The documentarian and the subject. A magician, a lonely plumber and a soft-core porn director are some of the characters that Elagoz meets on her journey from Amsterdam to Tokyo. Every encounter is real and unscripted, and takes place entirely on her own terms. Drawing on a background in performance, Elagoz weaves her own presence in and out to become part of the narrative.