Velipadinte Pusthakam

6.6 / 663 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 8th September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2017-March 2018
?
new Velipadinte Pusthakam poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 14th September 2017.

Directed by:

Lal Jose

Written by:

Benny P. Nayarambalam

Produced by:

Antony Perumbavoor

Starring:

Mohanlal, Arun Kurian, Reshma Rajan, Sarath Kumar, Siddique and Chemban Vinod Jose

Genres:

Action, Comedy, Drama

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

2 hours 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Professor Mathew Idikkula, who reformed the atmosphere of a college by developing a healthy relationship between teachers and students. The film reflects the goodness of the youth and the impact the students can have.

Velipadinte Pusthakam Cast

Mohanlal

Mohanlal headshot

Date of Birth:

21 May 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7¾" (1.72 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Velipadinte Pusthakam

Arun Kurian

Arun Kurian headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Velipadinte Pusthakam

Reshma Rajan

Reshma Rajan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Velipadinte Pusthakam

Sarath Kumar

Sarath Kumar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Velipadinte Pusthakam

Siddique

Siddique headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Velipadinte Pusthakam

Chemban Vinod Jose

Chemban Vinod Jose headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Velipadinte Pusthakam

