Bogdan's Journey

8.8 / 5 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 10th September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2017-March 2018
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Tuesday 12th September 2017.

Directed by:

Michal Jaskulski and Lawrence Loewinger

Written by:

Michal Jaskulski

Produced by:

Michal Jaskulski, Lawrence Loewinger and Marcin Wierzchoslawski

Genres:

Biography, Documentary, History, War

Language:

Polish

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A Catholic Pole, determined to heal a historical wound, launches a crusade to reconcile Poles and Jews over a massacre that happened 69 years ago.

