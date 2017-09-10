* × Change Settings

Let Me Go

UK Jewish Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 12th September 2017
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Polly Steele

Written by:

Polly Steele

Produced by:

David Broder, Lizzie Pickering and Polly Steele

Starring:

Lucy Boynton, Stanley Weber, Jodhi May, Juliet Stevenson, Elizabeth Webster and Abhin Galeya

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 41 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Let Me Go is a film about mothers and daughters, it is about ghosts from the past and the impact they leave on the present. Developed from Helga Schneider's true life story, Let Me Go explores the effect on Helga's life of being abandoned by her mother, Traudi in 1941 when she was just four years old. The film is set in the year 2000 following not only Helga and Traudi's journeys but the next two generations and how Beth, Helga's daughter and Emily her granddaughter are confronted with the long-term effects of Traudi's leaving. When Helga receives a letter telling her that Traudi is close to death, it is Emily with whom Helga shares the truth. Emily volunteers to accompany her to Vienna to meet the great-grandmother she thought was dead, and experience the unraveling of the darkest of family secrets.

Reviews

Let Me Go Cast

Lucy Boynton

Lucy Boynton headshot

Date of Birth:

January1994

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Murder on the Orient ExpressLet Me Go

Stanley Weber

Stanley Weber headshot

Date of Birth:

13 July 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Let Me Go

Jodhi May

Jodhi May headshot

Date of Birth:

8 May 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Let Me Go

Juliet Stevenson

Juliet Stevenson headshot

Date of Birth:

30 October 1956

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Let Me Go

Elizabeth Webster

Elizabeth Webster headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Let Me Go

Abhin Galeya

Abhin Galeya headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Let Me Go

