Oxide Ghosts: The Brass Eye Tapes

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 11th September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2017-March 2018
?
new Oxide Ghosts: The Brass Eye Tapes poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 2nd November 2017.

Directed by:

Michael Cumming

Starring:

Christopher Morris

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Twenty years after Brass Eye was first aired in 1997, Oxide Ghosts gives us the story behind the making of the legendary, provocative, and brilliant satirical TV series.

Part documentary, part artwork - this film is designed solely for cinema screenings and is made up almost entirely of never before seen footage taken from the personal archive of director Michael Cumming, who made both the pilots and the series. Oxide Ghosts carries the blessing of Brass Eye star Chris Morris, and provides a rare glimpse into his extraordinary working practices.

Oxide Ghosts: The Brass Eye Tapes Cast

Christopher Morris

Christopher Morris headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4" (1.93 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Oxide Ghosts: The Brass Eye Tapes

Last update was at 17:29 11th September 2017