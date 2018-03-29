* × Change Settings

Journeyman

7.8 / 185 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 30th March 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2018
Journeyman poster
Contains strong boxing violence and infrequent strong sex. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Paddy Considine

Written by:

Paddy Considine

Produced by:

Diarmid Scrimshaw

Starring:

Paddy Considine, Jodie Whittaker, Paul Popplewell, Tony Pitts, Anthony Welsh and Craig Thomas Lambert

Genres:

Drama, Sport

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 32 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Matty Burton is the middleweight boxing champion of the world. Now, coming towards the end of his career, he knows that he must make his money and get out of the game. His aim is to secure a home with his wife Emma, and a future for their baby daughter Mia. After a titanic battle against Andre 'The Future' Bryte, Matty returns home to Emma, but moments later collapses on the living room floor from a delayed reaction to a devastating punch. When Matty awakes from the coma, the real fight begins. Suffering from memory loss and with his personality altered, Matty must begin to piece his life back together as his world disintegrates.

Journeyman Cast

Paddy Considine

Paddy Considine headshot

Date of Birth:

5 September 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

JourneymanFunny Cow

Jodie Whittaker

Jodie Whittaker headshot

Date of Birth:

1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5¾" (1.67 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Journeyman

Paul Popplewell

Paul Popplewell headshot

Date of Birth:

1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Journeyman

Tony Pitts

Tony Pitts headshot

Date of Birth:

10 October 1962

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

JourneymanFunny Cow

Anthony Welsh

Anthony Welsh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Journeyman

Craig Thomas Lambert

Craig Thomas Lambert headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Journeyman

