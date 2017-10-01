* × Change Settings

North by Northwest

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 20th October 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2018
North by Northwest poster
Contains mild violence and sex references. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:re-release

Official Site:

www.warnerbros.com

Directed by:

Alfred Hitchcock

Written by:

Ernest Lehman

Starring:

Cary Grant, Eva Marie Saint, James Mason, Jessie Royce Landis, Leo G. Carroll and Josephine Hutchinson

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Mystery, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 13 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Madison Avenue advertising man Roger Thornhill finds himself thrust into the world of spies when he is mistaken for a man by the name of George Kaplan. Foreign spy Philip Vandamm and his henchman Leonard try to eliminate him but when Thornhill tries to make sense of the case, he is framed for murder. Now on the run from the police, he manages to board the 20th Century Limited bound for Chicago where he meets a beautiful blond, Eve Kendall, who helps him to evade the authorities. His world is turned upside down yet again when he learns that Eve isn't the innocent bystander he thought she was. Not all is as it seems however, leading to a dramatic rescue and escape at the top of Mt. Rushmore.

Reviews

North by Northwest Cast

Cary Grant

Height:

6' 1½" (1.87 m)

Eva Marie Saint

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

James Mason

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Jessie Royce Landis

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Leo G. Carroll

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Josephine Hutchinson

