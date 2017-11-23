* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Dinner

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 8th December 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2018
?
The Dinner poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Sunday 3rd December 2017 - view the list.

Directed by:

Oren Moverman

Written by:

Oren Moverman and Herman Koch

Produced by:

Lawrence Inglee, Julia Lebedev and Eddie Vaisman

Starring:

Michael Chernus, Taylor Rae Almonte, Steve Coogan, Charlie Plummer, Seamus Davey-Fitzpatrick, Laura Linney, Richard Gere and Rebecca Hall

Genres:

Drama, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A former history teacher and his wife Claire meet at a fancy restaurant with his elder brother, a prominent politician and his wife Babette. The plan is to discuss over dinner how to handle a crime committed by their teenage sons. The violent act of the two boys had been filmed by a security camera and shown on TV, but, so far, they have not been identified. The parents have to decide on what to do.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when The Dinner is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Dinner.

The Dinner Cast

Michael Chernus

Michael Chernus headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9½" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Dinner

Taylor Rae Almonte

Taylor Rae Almonte headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Dinner

Steve Coogan

Steve Coogan headshot

Date of Birth:

14 October 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Dinner

Charlie Plummer

Charlie Plummer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Dinner

Seamus Davey-Fitzpatrick

Seamus Davey-Fitzpatrick headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Dinner

Laura Linney

Laura Linney headshot

Date of Birth:

5 February 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Dinner

Richard Gere

Richard Gere headshot

Date of Birth:

31 August 1949

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Dinner

Rebecca Hall

Rebecca Hall headshot

Date of Birth:

3 May 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Holmes and WatsonProfessor Marston and the Wonder WomenThe Dinner

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:56 23rd November 2017