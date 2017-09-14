* × Change Settings

Lucknow Central

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 15th September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2017-March 2018
?
new Lucknow Central poster
Contains moderate violence and drug references. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:post-production

Directed by:

Ranjit Tiwari

Written by:

Aseem Arora and Ranjit Tiwari

Produced by:

Monisha Advani, Nikkhil Advani, Ajit Andhare and Madhu Bhojwani

Starring:

Farhan Akhtar, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Gippy Grewal, Deepak Dobriyal and Rajesh Sharma

Genres:

Action, Crime, Drama, Music

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

2 hours 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The story is set in the backdrop of a jail, with music at its core. Walls might muffle them but cages only reverberate them louder. Situated deep in the heartland of India, within the by-lanes of Lucknow is story of a man who had something to say. Or should we say sing.

Reviews

Lucknow Central Cast

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar headshot

Date of Birth:

9 January 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lucknow Central

Diana Penty

Diana Penty headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lucknow Central

Ronit Roy

Ronit Roy headshot

Date of Birth:

11 October 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lucknow Central

Gippy Grewal

Gippy Grewal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lucknow Central

Deepak Dobriyal

Deepak Dobriyal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lucknow Central

Rajesh Sharma

Rajesh Sharma headshot

Date of Birth:

8 October 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lucknow Central

Last update was at 11:02 14th September 2017