The Borneo Case

Movie Synopsis:

Ever wondered what links environmental destruction, land grabs, global finance, UK policy and political corruption in the global South? In what should be essential viewing for anyone who uses a bank, buys property or invests in the stock market, this gripping and often shocking film follows an unlikely group of activists (a tribesman, a historian, an investigative journalist and a flamboyant DJ), who overcome death threats and intimidation to expose both the global forces and local corruption behind one of the greatest environmental crimes of our times.



Blending stunning shots of Malaysian Borneo's rainforest with meticulously edited archive footage, this impassioned documentary leaves few stones unturned. The breadth of its investigation is testament to the energy and dedication of the campaigners determined to bring this story to light.