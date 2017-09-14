* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Borneo Case

Take One Action Release Date

Friday 15th September 2017
new The Borneo Case poster
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Dylan Williams and Erik Pauser

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 18 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Ever wondered what links environmental destruction, land grabs, global finance, UK policy and political corruption in the global South? In what should be essential viewing for anyone who uses a bank, buys property or invests in the stock market, this gripping and often shocking film follows an unlikely group of activists (a tribesman, a historian, an investigative journalist and a flamboyant DJ), who overcome death threats and intimidation to expose both the global forces and local corruption behind one of the greatest environmental crimes of our times.

Blending stunning shots of Malaysian Borneo's rainforest with meticulously edited archive footage, this impassioned documentary leaves few stones unturned. The breadth of its investigation is testament to the energy and dedication of the campaigners determined to bring this story to light.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Borneo Case.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 11:02 14th September 2017