A Revolution in Four Seasons

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 17th September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2017-March 2018
?
new A Revolution in Four Seasons poster
Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when A Revolution in Four Seasons is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Jessie Deeter

Produced by:

Jessie Deeter, Sara Maamouri and Rob Peterson

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 27 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

This seminal film tells the story of two women with opposing political views fighting for their different versions of a democratic future for Tunisia, the country that sparked the Arab Spring. Over the course of Tunisia's critical post-revolution years, we follow journalist Emna Ben Jemaa, who envisions a country governed by free speech and without the corruption of the former regime. In contrast, Jawhara Ettis of the Islamist party Ennahda works towards a Tunisia guided by Islamic principles. On a public level, both women must navigate how females are treated in their society, while in their own homes they must make difficult choices to balance their public political roles with marriage and motherhood. Both know the stakes are high. The ever-present threat of Islamic extremists means their fragile political process could break down and all they've worked for could be lost.

Reviews

Recommendations

Last update was at 22:38 15th September 2017