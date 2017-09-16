* × Change Settings

Burning Out

Take One Action Release Date

Tuesday 19th September 2017
new Burning Out poster
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Jérôme Le Maire

Produced by:

Arnauld de Battice, Samuel Feller, Elisa Garbar, Félicie Roblin and Isabelle Truc

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Burning Out is literally a drama about life and death. For two years, the Belgian director Jérôme le Maire followed the members of a surgical unit in one of the biggest hospitals in Paris. Constantly under severe stress, understaffed and subject to severe budget cuts, employees fight each other for resources. Meanwhile the management imposes ever more stringent efficiency and profitability targets. All over Europe burnout has reached epidemic proportions among employees in the public and private sectors. Will we end up killing ourselves? Or will we be able to find meaning and joy at work.

