Battle of Soho

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 28th October 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2018
?
Battle of Soho poster
Contains very strong language and strong sex references. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Saturday 28th October 2017 view the list.

Directed by:

Aro Korol

Written by:

Johnny Deluxe, Harriet Exley and Aro Korol

Produced by:

Dianne Collins, Aro Korol and T.C. Rice

Starring:

Stephen Fry, Jenny Runacre, Lindsay Kemp, Drew Caiden, Pandemonia and Johnny Deluxe

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 41 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In November 2014 the Iconic club Madame Jojos closed its doors. This event being interpreted by many as the death knell of SohoThe gentrification of Soho affects the LGBT community and its Drag Queen sub-culture, but the cabaret atmosphere of the entire neighbourhood in enormous ways. This active pursuit to destroy a bubbling and vibrant part of the city's heart is viewed by many as an atrocity akin to turning the lights off on Broadway. Over 3rd of London's music venues have been closed in recent years and no one noticed. An active movement to bring a halt to this disaster has begun to unfold with one organisation after another emerging to fight for Soho. Organisations made up of citizens and celebrities have sprung up to combat this onslaught. Will they win this battle and save Soho?

Reviews

