The Bachelors

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 26th January 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-July 2018
?
The Bachelors poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 2nd March 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 8th March 2018.

Directed by:

Kurt Voelker

Written by:

Kurt Voelker

Produced by:

Matthew Baer, William Leo Kiely IV, Bill Kiely, Joseph McKelheer and George Parra

Starring:

Odeya Rush, J.K. Simmons, Jean Louisa Kelly, Julie Delpy, Jae Head and Kevin Dunn

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 48 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

After the loss of his wife, Bill Ponder and his 17-year-old son Wes move out of their small town into the big city in an attempt to have a fresh start. As they each begin to adjust to their new life and seek ways to heal their wounds, they both find comfort in newfound romance. Wes meets Lacy, an introverted but fierce girl whose enigmatic personality captivates Wes' attention, and Bill meets Carine, a compassionate and elegant teacher whose own past heartaches resonate with his. As relationships are tested, Bill and Wes grow apart and back together again while discovering their true selves in the process.

Reviews

The Bachelors Cast

Odeya Rush

Odeya Rush headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Bachelors

J.K. Simmons

J.K. Simmons headshot

Date of Birth:

9 January 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Father FiguresThe BachelorsRenegades

Jean Louisa Kelly

Jean Louisa Kelly headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Bachelors

Julie Delpy

Julie Delpy headshot

Date of Birth:

21 December 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Bachelors

Jae Head

Jae Head headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Bachelors

Kevin Dunn

Kevin Dunn headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Bachelors

Recommendations

Last update was at 09:19 6th January 2018