A Thousand Things I'd Do for You Mil coses que faria per tu

6.0 / 27 votes

London Spanish Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 21st September 2017
new A Thousand Things I'd Do for You poster
Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

None. Last shown at London Spanish Film Festival on 21st September 2017.
Directed by:

Dídac Cervera

Written by:

Dídac Cervera and Joan Sanz

Produced by:

Nicolas Bartholomée, Juan Carlos Claver, Xavier Crespo, Norbert Llaràs, Simon Marre and Philippe Payet

Starring:

Peter Vives, Cristina Brondo, Jordi Vilches, Sergi Cervera, Iris Lezcano and Carmina Barrios

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Catalan

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Monica has abandoned Dani because he has lost a gift of great economic and sentimental value. Dani thinks that recovering the object will help him to recover Monica, and in the attempt will get into a thousand problems.

Reviews

Last update was at 07:02 22nd September 2017