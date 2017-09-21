* × Change Settings

The Queen of Spain La reina de España

5.0 / 818 votes

London Spanish Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 21st September 2017
new The Queen of Spain poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

None. Last shown at London Spanish Film Festival on 21st September 2017.
Directed by:

Fernando Trueba

Written by:

Fernando Trueba

Produced by:

Conchita Chediak, Penélope Cruz, Mercedes Gamero and Mikel Lejarza

Starring:

Penélope Cruz, Cary Elwes, Mandy Patinkin, Javier Cámara, J.A. Bayona and Clive Revill

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

2 hours 8 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

We are immersed in the 1950s, as the film diva Macarena Granada returns from Hollywood to Spain to shoot a US blockbuster entitled The Queen of Spain, where she will breathe life into Isabella I of Castile. In Madrid, not only will she meet up again with her old friends and colleagues from the troupe but she will also have to contend with another dictatorial regime: that of Francisco Franco.

Reviews

The Queen of Spain Cast

Penélope Cruz

Penélope Cruz headshot

Date of Birth:

28 April 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Murder on the Orient ExpressThe Queen of Spain

Cary Elwes

Cary Elwes headshot

Date of Birth:

26 October 1962

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Queen of Spain

Mandy Patinkin

Mandy Patinkin headshot

Date of Birth:

30 November 1952

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11½" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

WonderThe Queen of Spain

Javier Cámara

Javier Cámara headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7¼" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Queen of Spain

J.A. Bayona

J.A. Bayona headshot

Date of Birth:

1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Queen of Spain

Clive Revill

Clive Revill headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Queen of Spain

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:02 22nd September 2017