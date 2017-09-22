* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Ay Lav Yu Tuu

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 22nd September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2017-March 2018
?
new Ay Lav Yu Tuu poster
Contains infrequent strong language and moderate sex references. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 2 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 28th September 2017.

Directed by:

Sermiyan Midyat

Written by:

Sermiyan Midyat

Produced by:

Cemal Okan and Timur Savci

Starring:

Bora Akkas, Jon Arthur, Veysi Aslan, Rosalind Branch-Muhammad, Mike 'King Co' Brown and Natalie Burn

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Turkish

Runtime:

1 hour 52 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Ýbrahim, who has studied in the US, decides to go back to his hometown; Tinne. He soon finds himself caught up in between two distinctively different cultures. Director Sermiyan Midyat's warm, funny and glowing sequel feeds off these dilemmasIntroduced in the first film, Ýbrahim's American wife comes to Tinne. In the sequel, he ends up going to the US and all hell breaks loose. A series of amusing incidents follow one after another all the way from America to Tinne.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Ay Lav Yu Tuu is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Ay Lav Yu Tuu.

Ay Lav Yu Tuu Cast

Bora Akkas

Bora Akkas headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ay Lav Yu Tuu

Jon Arthur

Jon Arthur headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ay Lav Yu Tuu

Veysi Aslan

Veysi Aslan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ay Lav Yu Tuu

Rosalind Branch-Muhammad

Rosalind Branch-Muhammad headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ay Lav Yu Tuu

Mike 'King Co' Brown

Mike 'King Co' Brown headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ay Lav Yu Tuu

Natalie Burn

Natalie Burn headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7¾" (1.72 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ay Lav Yu Tuu

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:02 22nd September 2017