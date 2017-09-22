Ay Lav Yu Tuu

Movie Synopsis:

Ýbrahim, who has studied in the US, decides to go back to his hometown; Tinne. He soon finds himself caught up in between two distinctively different cultures. Director Sermiyan Midyat's warm, funny and glowing sequel feeds off these dilemmasIntroduced in the first film, Ýbrahim's American wife comes to Tinne. In the sequel, he ends up going to the US and all hell breaks loose. A series of amusing incidents follow one after another all the way from America to Tinne.