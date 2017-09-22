* × Change Settings

Blurred Lines: Inside the Art World

DocHouse Release Date

Friday 22nd September 2017
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Barry Avrich

Starring:

Marina Abramovic, Katherine Arnold, Amy Cappellazzo, Lisa Dennison, Christian Faune-Viveros and Michael Govan

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 24 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Blurred Lines: Inside the Art World lifts the curtain on the provocative contemporary art scene, a glamorous and cut-throat game of genius versus commerce. Director Barry Avrich paints a vivid picture of the world of curators, galleries and auction houses deconstruction how art is created, exhibited, and sold around the globe. With insider accounts from some of the most influential players in the industry, Blurred Lines is a whirlwind tour of gossip and glamour laying bare a system that has converted canvases into commodities.

