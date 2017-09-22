* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Brother Outsider: The Life of Bayard Rustin

7.8 / 139 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 22nd September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2017-March 2018
?
new Brother Outsider: The Life of Bayard Rustin poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Nancy D. Kates and Bennett Singer

Produced by:

Mridu Chandra and Bennett Singer

Starring:

Bayard Rustin, Dorothy Jackson, John Rodgers, Louis John, Bill Sutherland and Malcolm X

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 23 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Documentary on Bayard Rustin, best-remembered as the organizer of the 1963 March on Washington.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Brother Outsider: The Life of Bayard Rustin is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Brother Outsider: The Life of Bayard Rustin.

Brother Outsider: The Life of Bayard Rustin Cast

Bayard Rustin

Bayard Rustin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Brother Outsider: The Life of Bayard Rustin

Dorothy Jackson

Dorothy Jackson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Brother Outsider: The Life of Bayard Rustin

John Rodgers

John Rodgers headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Brother Outsider: The Life of Bayard Rustin

Louis John

Louis John headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Brother Outsider: The Life of Bayard Rustin

Bill Sutherland

Bill Sutherland headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Brother Outsider: The Life of Bayard Rustin

Malcolm X

Malcolm X headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Brother Outsider: The Life of Bayard Rustin

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:02 22nd September 2017