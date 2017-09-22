* × Change Settings

Just Charlie

Glasgow Youth Film Festival Release Date

Friday 22nd September 2017
new Just Charlie poster
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Directed by:

Rebekah Fortune

Written by:

Peter Machen

Produced by:

Karen Newman

Starring:

Karen Bryson, Scot Williams, Patricia Potter, Ewan Mitchell, Harry Gilby and Jeff Alexander

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Football star Charlie has the world at his feet. With a top club desperate to sign him, his future is seemingly mapped out. But the teenager only sees a nightmare. Trapped in the body of a boy, Charlie is torn between wanting to live up to her father's expectations and shedding this ill fitting skin. Charlie's next move will tear the family apart and threaten everything they hold dear.

Reviews

Just Charlie Cast

Karen Bryson

Karen Bryson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Just Charlie

Scot Williams

Scot Williams headshot

Date of Birth:

29 November 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Just Charlie

Patricia Potter

Patricia Potter headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Just Charlie

Ewan Mitchell

Ewan Mitchell headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Just Charlie

Harry Gilby

Harry Gilby headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Just Charlie

Jeff Alexander

Jeff Alexander headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Just Charlie

