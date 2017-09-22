* × Change Settings

Mist and the Maiden

5.8 / 98 votes

London Spanish Film Festival Release Date

Friday 22nd September 2017
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Andrés M. Koppel

Written by:

Andrés M. Koppel and Lorenzo Silva

Produced by:

Mercedes Gamero, Gerardo Herrero and Mikel Lejarza

Starring:

Quim Gutiérrez, Verónica Echegui, Aura Garrido, Roberto Álamo, Marian Álvarez and Sanny van Heteren

Genre:

Thriller

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 44 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The corpse of a young man appears in a forest on the island of La Gomera. The case closes with the accusation to a local politician who is exonerated in the later judgment. Three years later, Sergeant Bevilaqua and his assistant, Corporal Chamorro, are sent to the island to revive the investigation. Corporal Anglada accompanies them, the last one who saw the young man alive.

Mist and the Maiden Cast

