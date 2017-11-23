* × Change Settings

A Matter of Life and Death

8.1 / 14792 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 8th December 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2018
?
A Matter of Life and Death poster
Contains mild war horror. Suitable for all ages.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 8th December 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 24th May 2018.

Directed by:

Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger

Written by:

Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger

Produced by:

Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger

Starring:

David Niven, Kim Hunter, Robert Coote, Kathleen Byron, Richard Attenborough and Bonar Colleano

Genres:

Comedy, Drama, Fantasy, Romance, War

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 42 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Returning to England from a bombing run in May 1945, flyer Peter Carter's plane is damaged and his parachute ripped to shreds. He has his crew bail out safely, but figures it is curtains for himself. He gets on the radio, and talks to June, a young American woman working for the USAAF, and they are quite moved by each other's voices. Then he jumps, preferring this to burning up with his plane. He wakes up in the surf. It was his time to die, but there was a mixup in heaven. They couldn't find him in all that fog. By the time his "Conductor" catches up with him 20 hours later, Peter and June have met and fallen in love. This changes everything, and since it happened through no fault of his own, Peter figures that heaven owes him a second chance. Heaven agrees to a trial to decide his fate.

Reviews

A Matter of Life and Death Cast

David Niven

David Niven headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Matter of Life and Death

Kim Hunter

Kim Hunter headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3½" (1.61 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Matter of Life and Death

Robert Coote

Robert Coote headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Matter of Life and Death

Kathleen Byron

Kathleen Byron headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Matter of Life and Death

Richard Attenborough

Richard Attenborough headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Matter of Life and Death

Bonar Colleano

Bonar Colleano headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Matter of Life and Death

Last update was at 07:56 23rd November 2017