Strangled A martfüi rém

7.3 / 1624 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 17th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2018
?
Strangled poster
Contains sexual violence and strong violence. Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

In 1 cinema on Friday 17th November 2017. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 23rd November 2017.

Directed by:

Árpád Sopsits

Produced by:

András Muhi and Attila Tõzsér

Starring:

Károly Hajduk, Gábor Jászberényi, Zsolt Anger, Péter Bárnai, Zsolt Trill and Zsófia Szamosi

Genres:

Crime, Thriller

Language:

Hungarian

Runtime:

2 hours (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Based on real-life events, this psycho-thriller is set in the provincial Hungary of the 1960s, when a series of atrocious murders shock the small town of Martfü. A psychotic killer is on the prowl, who continues to slaughter young women while an innocent man is wrongly accused and sentenced for crimes he could never have committed. A determined detective arrives on the scene and soon becomes obsessed with the case while under pressure from the prosecutor to see a man hang. Stuck in the suffocating social, political and psychological world of socialist Hungary, we soon find ourselves entangled in a web of intricate conspiracy and disturbing drama.

Reviews

Strangled Cast

Károly Hajduk

Károly Hajduk headshot

Recent/Upcoming Films: Strangled

Strangled

Gábor Jászberényi

Gábor Jászberényi headshot

Recent/Upcoming Films: Strangled

Strangled

Zsolt Anger

Zsolt Anger headshot

Recent/Upcoming Films: Strangled

Strangled

Péter Bárnai

Péter Bárnai headshot

Recent/Upcoming Films: Strangled

Strangled

Zsolt Trill

Zsolt Trill headshot

Recent/Upcoming Films: Strangled

Strangled

Zsófia Szamosi

Zsófia Szamosi headshot

Recent/Upcoming Films: Strangled

Strangled

Recommendations

