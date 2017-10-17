* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Ferrari: Race to Immortality

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 3rd November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2018
?
Ferrari: Race to Immortality poster
Contains images of real dead bodies. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Tuesday 7th November 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings this may be the last showing.

Directed by:

Daryl Goodrich

Produced by:

Kevin Loader, Maggie Monteith, Alexander O'Neal, Julia Taylor-Stanley, Sam Tromans and Rupert Bush

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 31 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The 1950's - the iconic Scuderia Ferrari battle to stay on top in one of the deadliest decades in motor racing history. Cars and drivers were pushed to their limits, and the competition for the world championship meant racing on a knife edge where one mistake could take a life. At the centre of it all was Enzo Ferrari, a towering figure in motor racing who was driven to win at any cost. Amidst the stiff competition within his Ferrari team, two of its British stars, Peter Collins and Mike Hawthorn, put friendship first and the championship second. Ferrari: Race to Immortality tells the story of the loves and losses, triumphs and tragedy of Ferrari's most celebrated drivers in an era where they lived la dolce vita during the week and it was win or die on any given Sunday.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Ferrari: Race to Immortality is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Ferrari: Race to Immortality.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 21:25 17th October 2017