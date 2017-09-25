* × Change Settings

Chef

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 6th October 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2018
?
Current Status:post-production

Directed by:

Raja Menon

Written by:

Jon Favreau, Ritesh Shah, Suresh Nair and Raja Menon

Produced by:

Priya Gupta, Bhushan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Raja Menon, Janani Ravichandran and Shikhaa Sharma

Starring:

Saif Ali Khan, Padmapriya, Dhanish Karthik, Lynn Marocola, Sobhita Dhulipala and Jack Ricardo Miller

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

Unknown
Chef Cast

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan headshot

Date of Birth:

16 August 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Chef

Padmapriya

Padmapriya headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Chef

Dhanish Karthik

Dhanish Karthik headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Chef

Lynn Marocola

Lynn Marocola headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Chef

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Chef

Jack Ricardo Miller

Jack Ricardo Miller headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Chef

