The Merciless Bulhandang

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 27th October 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2018
?
The Merciless poster
Contains strong bloody violence. Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Sung-hyun Byun

Written by:

Sung-hyun Byun and Min-soo Kim

Starring:

Andreas Fronk, Jun-ho Heo, Jang In-sub, Hee-won Kim, Seong-oh Kim and Kyeong-yeong Lee

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

1 hour 55 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Jae-ho has established his own rules and put all of his fellow inmates under his control in a penitentiary facility. After he meets a newly imprisoned inmate, Hyeon-soo who won't give in to anyone under any circumstances, Jae-ho pursues his new ambition to become the boss of his organized crime group once he is released from the prison.

The Merciless Cast

Andreas Fronk

Andreas Fronk headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Merciless

Jun-ho Heo

Jun-ho Heo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Merciless

Jang In-sub

Jang In-sub headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Merciless

Hee-won Kim

Hee-won Kim headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Merciless

Seong-oh Kim

Seong-oh Kim headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Merciless

Kyeong-yeong Lee

Kyeong-yeong Lee headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Merciless

