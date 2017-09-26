* × Change Settings

Basquiat: Rage To Riches

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 26th September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2018
?
new Basquiat: Rage To Riches poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

David Shulman

Produced by:

David Shulman

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

During his short life, Jean-Michel Basquiat took the 1980s art world by storm. The work of this former downtown New York graffiti artist is now considered alongside stars of twentieth-century painting such as Jackson Pollock and Andy Warhol.

This BBC feature-length documentary includes exclusive interviews with Basquiat's sisters - Lisane and Jeanine Basquiat - who have never before talked about their brother and his art for a TV documentary. Other contributors include major art dealers, such as Larry Gagosian, Bruno Bischofberger, and Mary Boone, who exhibited Basquiat as his reputation rocketed to art world fame.

With striking candour, Basquiat's most intimate friends, lovers and fellow artists tell of a handsome and charismatic personality. The beating heart of this documentary is his work, and the ways in which it embodied and reflected breakthroughs in music, poetry, and modern art.

Reviews

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:02 26th September 2017