* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Against the Law

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 29th September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2018
?
new Against the Law poster
Contains moderate sex, discriminatory terms & behaviour and infrequent strong language. Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 29th September 2017 view the list.

Directed by:

Fergus O'Brien

Written by:

Brian Fillis and Peter Wildeblood

Produced by:

Scott Bassett

Starring:

Peter Wildeblood, Daniel Mays, Richard Gadd, Paul Keating, Mark Edel-Hunt and Mark Gatiss

Genres:

Biography, Drama, History, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 23 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In 1952 journalist Peter Wildeblood, at a time when same-sex was a crime, picks up RAF corporal Eddie McNally, thus beginning a love affair, often conducted through letters. Peter introduces him to Edward, Lord Montagu and the earl's cousin Michael Pitt-Rivers but Peter's love letters to Eddie lead to his arrest and, along with Montagu and Michael he is put on trial. McNally and Johnny Reynolds, another young gay from their circle, are granted immunity if they testify for the prosecution and the three defendants are all jailed. In prison Peter hears about the Wolfenden committee which, partly in response to public sympathy for the harsh treatment of gay men, is seeking to change the law and, on release, bravely and openly gives the committee evidence and advice. Nonetheless it will be a decade before homosexuality is decriminalized. As with Channel 4's treatment of the same case in 2007, 'A Very British Sex Scandal', the drama is intercut with interviews with elderly gay men, who.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Against the Law is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Against the Law.

Against the Law Cast

Peter Wildeblood

Peter Wildeblood headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Against the Law

Daniel Mays

Daniel Mays headshot

Date of Birth:

31 March 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Against the Law

Richard Gadd

Richard Gadd headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Against the Law

Paul Keating

Paul Keating headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Against the Law

Mark Edel-Hunt

Mark Edel-Hunt headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Against the Law

Mark Gatiss

Mark Gatiss headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.86 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Against the Law

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:50 27th September 2017