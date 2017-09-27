* × Change Settings

Karuppan

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 29th September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2018
Current Status:complete

In 9 cinemas on Friday 29th September 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 5th October 2017.

Directed by:

R. Panneer Selvam

Written by:

R. Panneer Selvam

Produced by:

S. Aishwarya

Starring:

Vijay Sethupathi, Bobby Simha, Kaveri, Singampuli, Pasupathy and Tanya

Genres:

Action, Thriller

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

Unknown
Karuppan Cast

Vijay Sethupathi

Bobby Simha

Kaveri

Singampuli

Pasupathy

Tanya

