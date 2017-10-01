* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

It Tolls for Thee

Unrated

IFI Documentary Festival Release Date

Sunday 1st October 2017
new It Tolls for Thee poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Andrew Gallimore

Starring:

Winona Ryder

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 14 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Irishwoman Mary Elmes (1908-2002) is a remarkable unsung heroine who saved hundreds of children from the horrors of the Spanish Civil War and from the concentration camps of World War II.

In a film narrated by Winona Ryder, Andrew Gallimore pieces together the jigsaw of her life from compelling archives and from the contributions of those who escaped the death camps thanks to her efforts. This is a story of unadulterated goodness set in a world of seemingly all-consuming darkness.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on It Tolls for Thee.

It Tolls for Thee Cast

Winona Ryder

Winona Ryder headshot

Date of Birth:

29 October 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3½" (1.61 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

It Tolls for Thee

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 10:54 1st October 2017