Irishwoman Mary Elmes (1908-2002) is a remarkable unsung heroine who saved hundreds of children from the horrors of the Spanish Civil War and from the concentration camps of World War II.
In a film narrated by Winona Ryder, Andrew Gallimore pieces together the jigsaw of her life from compelling archives and from the contributions of those who escaped the death camps thanks to her efforts. This is a story of unadulterated goodness set in a world of seemingly all-consuming darkness.
29 October 1971
Unknown
5' 3½" (1.61 m)
It Tolls for Thee