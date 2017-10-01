* × Change Settings

Kevin Roche: The Quiet Architect

IFI Documentary Festival Release Date

Sunday 1st October 2017
Directed by:

Mark Noonan

Produced by:

John Flahive

Genres:

Biography, Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 22 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Kevin Roche: The Quiet Architect is a feature documentary film that considers many of the key architectural questions through the 70 year career of Pritzker Prize winning Irish-American architect Kevin Roche, including the relationship between architects and the public they serve. Still working at age 94, Kevin Roche is an enigma, a man with no interest in fame who refuses retirement and continually looks to the future regardless of age. Roche's architectural philosophy is that 'the responsibility of the modern architect is to create a community for a modern society' and has emphasised the importance for peoples well-being to bring nature into the buildings they inhabit. We consider the application of this philosophy in acclaimed buildings such as the Ford Foundation, Oakland Museum and at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art for whom Kevin Roche was their principal architect for over 40 years.

