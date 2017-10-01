* × Change Settings

Makala

IFI Documentary Festival Release Date

Sunday 1st October 2017
Directed by:

Emmanuel Gras

Produced by:

Nicolas Anthomé

Starring:

Kabwita Kasongo and Lydie Kasongo

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Swahili

Runtime:

1 hour 36 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Trials tribulation dreams and aspirations of a young farmer earning a living making and selling charcoal in Congo.

Makala Cast

Kabwita Kasongo

Lydie Kasongo

