Kaufman's Game follows Stanley, an unemployed young man with a passion for boxing, who is keen to improve his strength and stamina. When a stranger approaches him outside the gym with the offer of a specially produced steroid, Stanley is drawn into the ever more violent operations of a powerful organisation, unwittingly entering into a series of tests designed to prove his mettle. This is a film about power, determination and being your own worst enemy. It celebrates the archetypes of classic Film Noir, and the dark, conspiratorial storytelling technique of Franz Kafka, but with a contemporary minimalist aesthetic.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Kaufman's Game
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Kaufman's Game
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Kaufman's Game
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Kaufman's Game
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Kaufman's Game
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Kaufman's Game