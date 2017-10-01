* × Change Settings

Kaufman's Game

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 2nd October 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2018
Contains drug misuse, infrequent strong violence and injury detail. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Helier Bissell-Thomas

Written by:

Helier Bissell-Thomas

Produced by:

Helier Bissell-Thomas, Melody Haller, Toby Osmond and Amir Rashidian

Starring:

Jye Frasca, Tor Andreas Fagerland, Amy Pemberton, Rupert Shelbourne, Toby Osmond and Jonny Lessani

Genres:

Crime, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Kaufman's Game follows Stanley, an unemployed young man with a passion for boxing, who is keen to improve his strength and stamina. When a stranger approaches him outside the gym with the offer of a specially produced steroid, Stanley is drawn into the ever more violent operations of a powerful organisation, unwittingly entering into a series of tests designed to prove his mettle. This is a film about power, determination and being your own worst enemy. It celebrates the archetypes of classic Film Noir, and the dark, conspiratorial storytelling technique of Franz Kafka, but with a contemporary minimalist aesthetic.

Reviews

Kaufman's Game Cast

Jye Frasca

Tor Andreas Fagerland

Amy Pemberton

Rupert Shelbourne

Toby Osmond

Jonny Lessani

